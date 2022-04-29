Raila Defies Kibaki Family, Clergy & Talks About Politics in the State Funeral

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Raila Defies Kibaki Family, Clergy & Talks About Politics in the State Funeral
Raila Defies Kibaki Family, Clergy & Talks About Politics in the State Funeral

Former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga has defied all warning by the clergy and the family of Kibaki of not talking about politics during the State funeral at the Nyayo Stadium.

While conveying the message at the beginning of the service, archbishop Philip Anyolo said barring politics at the funeral was in keeping with the family of the late president.

“It was the desire of the family of this great statesman that today’s sendoff of this great statesman our dear beloved President Emilio Mwai Kibaki should be free of any political speeches,” Kivuva said.

“The Catholic Church endorses fully this desire as we have been trying to keep our places of worship only for God,” he added.

However, Raila Odinga in a witty way defied the warning saying that Kibaki was a politician and it is hard to talk about him without the politics.

Related Posts
NEWS

VIDEO: Drama As Raila’s Bodyguard Blocked From VIP…

NEWS

Raila Odinga to cut short his US trip to attend Kibaki’s…

NEWS

IEBC Gives Raila And Ruto deadline To Name Their Running…

NEWS

How Ruto Beat Raila In Primaries Hurdle: Ghosts of…

Raila started with his ‘history classes’ where he mentioned his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga picking Kibaki at the Makerere University in Uganda.

He also addressed his relationship with Kibaki and the differences they had during the 2007 general elections.

” I have been asked to eulogize the late President without talking about politics; I don’t know how to do that,” he said.

Source:https://ke.opera.news/

Esther Mwende’s story: Clergy demands action against fake pastors

Raila Defies Kibaki Family, Clergy & Talks About Politics in the State Funeral

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More