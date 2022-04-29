Raila Defies Kibaki Family, Clergy & Talks About Politics in the State Funeral

Former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga has defied all warning by the clergy and the family of Kibaki of not talking about politics during the State funeral at the Nyayo Stadium.

While conveying the message at the beginning of the service, archbishop Philip Anyolo said barring politics at the funeral was in keeping with the family of the late president.

“It was the desire of the family of this great statesman that today’s sendoff of this great statesman our dear beloved President Emilio Mwai Kibaki should be free of any political speeches,” Kivuva said.

“The Catholic Church endorses fully this desire as we have been trying to keep our places of worship only for God,” he added.

However, Raila Odinga in a witty way defied the warning saying that Kibaki was a politician and it is hard to talk about him without the politics.

Raila started with his ‘history classes’ where he mentioned his father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga picking Kibaki at the Makerere University in Uganda.

He also addressed his relationship with Kibaki and the differences they had during the 2007 general elections.

” I have been asked to eulogize the late President without talking about politics; I don’t know how to do that,” he said.

Source:https://ke.opera.news/

