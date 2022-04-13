UDA Bungoma seat Governor Aspirant Zachariah Baraza now wants the UDA party to refund him Sh500,000 he paid as a nomination fee.

Baraza wanted to unseat Governor Wycliffe Wangamati in the August General Election on a UDA ticket. He has, however, expressed disappointment to learn the party is favouring the Ford Kenya candidate in the race.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is the Ford Kenya candidate in the Bungoma Governor Race. The Deputy President William Ruto-led UDA party is seemingly backing Lusaka for the Governor seat.

He faulted the UDA party for not involving him in negotiations that led to the unveiling of Lusaka as the Kenya Kwanza Alliance governor candidate in Bungoma county.

“If the DP knew that he was going to back Mr Lusaka and ask me to shelve my bid, he should not have asked me to pay the Sh500,000 for nomination fees,” he lamented

He said the party just told him to step down and pave way for Lusaka, a process he was not satisfied with.

The politician now wants to vie for the governor’s seat on an independent ticket.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

UDA Aspirant Baraza demands Refund of Sh500,000 in row over Lusaka