Former President Mwai Kibaki is dead, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. The former President died at the age of 90years.

He served as the third president of the Republic of Kenya from 2002 to 2013.

“It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the Nation the passing on of H.E. Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the Third President of the Republic of Kenya

“H.E Mwai Kibaki lived a dedicated life of public service. We salute a notable father figure in the chronicles of our Nation. A leader who strove so hard and accomplished so much for his country. A Nation he so deeply cherished and served with commitment and an unbending will to improve the lives of our people,” President Kenyatta said.

In honour of the former President of Kenya, President Kenyatta directed;

A. That in testimony of highest of esteem in which all Kenyans hold the person and the memory of President Mwai Kibaki, the Nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until sunset of the day of his interment.

B. That President Mwai Kibaki shall be accorded a State Funeral, with full Military Honours and Protocols being rendered and observed.

C. That the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts, and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and elsewhere throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya; from today until sunset on the day of his interment.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Uhuru Announces Death Of Former President Mwai Kibaki