It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of *Mama Aider Wambua* which occurred on May 17th in Wake Forest NC.

She was mother to *Tony Wambua* of *Wake Forest NC* and Ruth Mueni, Dickson Wambua, George Chalo and Beatrice Nthenya (Kenya). Mother in-law to *Geraldine Mwelu* and grandmother to *Nathan* of * Wake Forest .* Aunt to *Irene Solomon* of *Holly Springs NC.*

You are humbly invited for a *Zoom/ in-person* *prayer* and *support* fellowship *TONIGHT* *Wednesday, May 25 2022* at *7.00pm* (ET)

Meeting ID: 821 5706 9914

Passcode: 204962

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,82157069914#,,,, *204962# US (New York) Dial by your location

+1 646 558 8656 US

*For personal visitation and prayers* : Tony Wambua’s address: *1328 Cantlemere st, Wake Forest NC 27587.* You are welcome.

*Cash App* : *Anthony Wambua* ($Eurozone)- 919 904 5656 *Zelle* : 919 904 5656

Death Announcement Of Mama Aider Wambua Of Wake Forest NC