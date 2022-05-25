Death Announcement Of Mama Aider Wambua Of Wake Forest NC

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of *Mama Aider Wambua* which occurred on May 17th in Wake Forest NC.

She was mother to *Tony Wambua* of *Wake Forest NC* and Ruth Mueni, Dickson Wambua, George Chalo and Beatrice Nthenya  (Kenya). Mother in-law to *Geraldine Mwelu* and grandmother to *Nathan* of *Wake Forest.* Aunt to *Irene Solomon* of *Holly Springs NC.*

You are humbly invited for a *Zoom/ in-person* *prayer* and *support* fellowship *TONIGHT* *Wednesday, May 25 2022* at *7.00pm* (ET)
Meeting ID: 821 5706 9914
Passcode: 204962
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,82157069914#,,,,*204962# US (New York)  Dial by your location
        +1 646 558 8656 US
 *For personal visitation and prayers* : Tony Wambua’s address: *1328 Cantlemere st,  Wake Forest NC 27587.* You are welcome.
 *Cash App* :  *Anthony Wambua*  ($Eurozone)- 919 904 5656  *Zelle* :    919 904 5656

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Death Announcement Of Mama Aider Wambua Of  Wake Forest NC 

