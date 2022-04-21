VIDEO: Kenya Deputy President William Ruto-Inviting God’s Curse!

Recently, William Ruto, a professing believer in the Lord Jesus Christ, hosted members of the Muslim faith in his home in Karen. In Kenya, religious leaders have worked together historically to form a government that conforms to the constitutional pre-amble that Kenyans are a God fearing people. This working together is necessary and has been instrumental in Kenya lawmakers ensuring a conservative approach to government policies in Kenya. In fact, this is a good thing.

The problem therefore is not that William Ruto is working together with Adan Duale and the Muslim community in Kenya; rather, it is the failure by William Ruto to remain doctrinally sound given his historical confession of Faith in Yesu Kristo. In many cases, when believers fail to apply biblical principles, it is usually because their spiritual leaders have failed to teach them. In the Old Testament, God removed his ordination from the priests saying in Hosea 4:6, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.” (KJV).

In the case of William Ruto, I can testify on behalf of the priests and say that they are innocent in this case. The reason is because, unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta who is a catholic and Roman Catholicism has some historical affiliation with Islamic rites, William Ruto is a member of the African Inland Church (AIC) and therefore an Evangelical Christian. As he often says, he is a product of AIC Sunday school. As a clergy within the Africa Inland Church, among other denominations, I will say that William Ruto knows better than to dress in Islamic regalia and join Muslims in their prayer. This is not only syncretistic, but an anathema. William Ruto has been taught that Yesu Kristo is the only redeemer. Only through him can man come to God. That the bible is the inerrant and inspired word of God. That there is no other foundation that can be laid than that which is Yesu Kristo. That Yesu Kristo is the son of the living God! He is the only redeemer!

St Paul went further in his exclusion of all other religions as a way to God, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.” Galatians. 1: 8-9. (KJV). It is a curse (anathema) for any one to preach another Gospel. In standing with the Muslim community and participating in their prayers and worship of their god, bowing down to their god, William Ruto has brought a curse upon himself because as an evangelist, he is proclaiming before the world that there is another path to God.

I argued that president Uhuru Kenyatta in doing the same invited a curse upon himself and that the hand of God was withdrawn from his leadership. I believe that William Ruto has done the same and has an obligation to stand before the Christian community and confess this gravious sin! William Ruto has a very capable overseer in AIC Bishop Mulwa. He also has very qualified theologians within the African Inland Church Clergy. He was an evangelist within the AIC therefore he knows better. Knowing the truth, he mocked the Cross of Yesu Kristo.

He has therefore failed the church of Christ and the denomination, which has historically taught him that there is no other gospel. He can work with the Muslim community as a leader of all Kenyans. However. However, he cannot participate in the Muslim worship as an evangelistic outreach. This is ANATHEMA. I pray that the Lord may show him mercy and lead him to confession and cleansing.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (PhD)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

See the Worship Service Below:

