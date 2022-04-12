VIDEO: A Snippet Of Career Event Held At Kisii University

Milton Berle said, ‘If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.’ It’s a statement that can invite varied explanations into the actual meaning but essentially, the best description for me would be about building the doors of information.

Often, many students get out of school with good grades and end up doing nothing substantial for themselves due lack of information on the best available opportunities to consider. Career guidance is an impregnable ingredient particularly to university students seeking to lay a stable ground for future success. Tragically, many students end up completing school without sufficient knowledge on what to do next. It is within this background that the Kenya Airlift Program has been organizing career events to provide guidance to students on the journey ahead. The underpinned video offers a snippet of career event held at Kisii University. For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

VIDEO: A Snippet Of Career Event Held At Kisii University