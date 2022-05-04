Anne Wamuratha Issues Apology For Throwing Pieces Of Cake To The Crowd

Kiambu politician Anne Muratha who was recently caught on tape throwing cake into a crowd has issued an apology.

Anne Muratha, who is aspiring to be the next Kiambu Women Representative, and is popularly known as Wamuratha, was seen throwing pieces of cake during an event to mark the celebration of 16 years of media excellence for media personality Njoroge Githinji at the Ruiru Stadium.

“If only you could queue in a respectful way, Njoroge could pass by and give you people cake,” she said in local dialect before taking over the plate with cake from Njoroge and started throwing pieces of cake to the crowd.

Her actions angered a section of Kenyans on social media.

“I wish to confirm that I am the one captured in the Viral video throwing pieces of cake to a group of people who had gathered at the Ruiru Stadium for an event on November 7th, 2021,” the politician said in a post on her Facebook page.

“I was the cake matron of the day and errored in crowd control and appropriately sharing the cake.”

She also vowed not to repeat the mistake.

“I deeply, and sincerely, apologize for the action and ask the people to forgive me. If I would turn back the clock, I would distribute the cake differently.”

Wamuratha is gunning for the Women Representative seat via Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). She is a marriage and relationship counsellor and former journalist with Royal Media Services.

Known for giving inspirational messages and guiding women and men on virtues for building and maintaining a home, Wamuratha is battling to occupy the seat that will soon be left vacant by Gathoni Wamuchomba.

Others in the race are gospel artiste Loise Kim who is vying as an independent, Gladys Chania, a psychologist with Azimio la Umoja party, Serah Kamunyi, Grace Wanjiku, Njeri Bakari, Pauline Agondoa, Juliet Wainaina and Mercy Nungari who’ve been serving as Members of the County Assembly.

Also gunning for the seat are lawyer Alice Gathekia, Emma Wangari alias Mama Mwiko and Mary Kirika, who vied for the seat in the 2013 election but lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relative Anna Nyokabi.

