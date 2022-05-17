Google Announces Equity-Free Cash Reward for Kenyans-How to Apply

Kenyans with unique ideas have a chance to further their startups after giant tech company, Google unveiled this year’s Google for Startup Black Founders Fund (BFF) for Africa.

- Advertisement -

According to the tech giant, the fund is aimed at boosting 60 African start-ups and will see it spend Ksh465 million (USD4 million) on the programme.

Successful applicants will be eligible for an equity-free cash reward of between Ksh5 million and Ksh10 million to advance their ideas.

The start-ups will also receive up to Ksh20 million in Google cloud credits and will access a network of mentors to help tackle each startup’s unique challenges.

The fund targets Kenya and 12 other countries including Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa among others.

In a statement, the tech giant revealed that it launched the project to support innovation in underserved areas.

“The Black Founders Fund Africa demonstrates our commitment to supporting innovation in underserved areas. Black-led tech startups face an unfair venture capital funding environment and that is why we are committed to helping them thrive, grow to be better and ensure the success of communities and economies in our region.

“The fund will provide cash awards and hands-on support to 60 Black-led startups in Africa, which we hope will aid in developing affordable solutions to fundamental challenges affecting those at the base of the socio-economic pyramid in Africa,” explained Head of Startup Ecosystem, SSA, Folarin Aiyegbusi.

How to Apply

Applicants must have an early-stage start-up with black founders or diverse founding teams and should have their headquarters on the African continent.

The start-ups should also benefit the African Community, building technology solutions for Africa and the global market and should display the potential of creating jobs as well as exhibit growth potential.

To apply, interested candidates should visit www.campus.co/africa/black-founders-fund/ where they will be required to input their email address.

A questionnaire asking for personal details as well as that of the start-up will be presented and should be duly field.

The application duration closes on May 31, 2022, and the list of winners will be unveiled on July 29, 2022.

Google for Startups Black Founders was founded in 2020 at the height of Black Lives Matter protests.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Google Announces Equity-Free Cash Reward for Kenyans-How to Apply