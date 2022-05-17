Raila’s Senior Advisor, Makau Mutua:  A Move Towards Paganism

For a Kenyan to know the philosophy of the presidential candidates, one needs to examine those who are advising the candidates. It is true that Kenya’s politics are more personality contest than philosophies and ideas, but this should not blind people from the fact that each leader is guided by personal historical norms. Kenya’s first president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was guided, not only by his Kikuyu culture and traditions, his affiliation with Kenyan Scottish Missionaries, but also by his 16 years in England, his time in the Soviet Union, and his marriage to a white British woman.

After experiencing the redeeming work of Christ (see the works written by Louis Seymour Leaky, born in Kabete in 1903 and died in 1972, where he describes Jomo Kenyatta as a born-again protestant.), Kenyatta committed himself to the Christian faith. His leadership style reflected, not only the Kikuyu male stature, but also his British and Christian fellowship. The Church benefited from this in that it is his government which gave the NCCK Broadcasting Committee free airtime on Voice of Kenya (VOK) to be distributed among the churches in Kenya. (It was this policy that resulted in Biblia Husema Studios being added to VOK based upon Kijabe’s broadcast history.) Kenyatta enjoyed the advice of NCCK and individual church leaders such as Jessie Kariuki (Anglican), John Gatu (Presbyterian), Morris Otunga (Catholic), and Timothy Kamau (AIC).

President Daniel arap Moi was an ordained elder in the Africa Inland Church and he was a product of the Africa Inland Mission in Kijabe. His leadership philosophy (political, social, and cultural) was influenced by his Kalenjin (Tugen) culture and his education under AIM missionaries, AIC leaders such as Elizabeth Chesire, mother to Ruben Chesire. Moi’s Christian advisers, though not seen as important to his life are reflected by his commitment to Christian worship and church attendance. When Kenyans were asked to reflect on Moi, they had three things to say: 1) The poor benefited from the free milk in schools, 2) He always attended church service with his bible at hand, and 3) He was a worshiper of God (alikuwa mcha mungu). Moi helped the moral development of Kenyans.

President Kibaki is known to have been a committed member of the catholic faith. This Christian influence and the advice he got from catholic bishops and priests guided his political, social and cultural philosophy. This is seen in his declaration during the debates on Kenya’s constitution that Kenyans are God-fearing and this must be reflected in our new constitution.

Uhuru Kenyatta is a Catholic, though many view him as a nominal Catholic. He has within his presidency sought the advice of the Church and can be credited for his constant reminder to the world that Kenyans are Christians and some of the United Nations policies cannot be implemented in Kenya (e.g., gay and lesbian agendas, abortion, and other international agendas pushed by the United Nations and Western countries).

The two front-runners in the upcoming presidential election are William Somei Ruto and Raila Odinga. Ruto is known for his unequivocal testimony that he is a born- again disciple of Christ. He has testified that he is a product of Africa Inland Church. Therefore, Kenyans know that in him the policies of the past president, which reflect religious concepts and philosophies, are guaranteed. His advisers include Christian and Muslim leaders. He Highlights his dependence on the Christian Clergy.

The thing that concerns many Kenyans is the religious position of Raila Odinga. Though he has participated in “born-again” church ceremonies in his political journey, he is not known to be a member of any church. What is more scary to people of faith is his practice of performing witchcraft rituals at burial ceremonies by walking around the coffin waving a cow’s tail. The other things that Kenyans need to know is how Makau Mutua, a known atheist, is going to influence his philosophy.

Mutua is the product of the American secular university machinery that is the foundation of American Humanism. Atheism leads to paganism, which leads to humanism, which results in animism. Animism is the behavior we see propagated by many in the United States where human categories are being argued as non-facts (e.g., women are not women and men are not men—the historical fact of male and female is but a lie.)

If we judge Raila Odinga from the perspective of the advice he may receive from Makau Mutua, we will find a very paganistic underlying philosophy. Believers should be aware of this fact as they cast their votes in August.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (PhD)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

