Kenyan Judge Release Suspect Wanted In US For Fraud

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on Friday, May 27, went after a Judge for releasing Abdulrahman Imran Juma who is suspect wanted in the United States for fraud.

In a statement seen by Kenyans.co.ke, the ODPP claimed that it had protested the release of Abdulrahman Imran Juma on a Ksh1 million bond by a High Court Judge, expressing fears that he would flee.

The public prosecutor noted that the Judge overlooked the fact that Juma was staring at a possible jail term in America, thus quashing a ruling by a Chief Magistrate who had denied him bail.

“The Honorable Judge set aside Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni order denying Abdulrahman bail. Justice Micheni had denied him bail after finding that the fugitive was facing serious crimes in the US with the possibility of long jail terms,” read the ODPP statement.

“The prosecution objected to his release in both matters arguing that the extradition case before the Chief Magistrate was at the highlighting of submissions stage and that the fugitive is still a flight risk.”

Led by Noordin Haji, ODPP vowed to challenge the Judge’s directive at the Court of Appeal.

“Having been dissatisfied with the High Court’s ruling, the prosecution intends to appeal against the court’s decision to release the fugitive on bond terms pending the determination of the extradition proceedings.”

According to the ODPP, the Grand Jury of the US District Court in California placed Juma on a wanted list over conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundry and aggravated identity theft.

The suspect, who is said to be part of a defrauding syndicate, was found in possession of two passports (one undocumented) and is known to go by several aliases.

On May 26, the United States announced a reward of up to Ksh232 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two Kenyan fugitives, Juma being one of them.

The two are listed as violators of US narcotics and wildlife trafficking laws and have been on the run due to the nature of the crimes they are accused of committing.

“Eradicating drug and wildlife trafficking are priorities of the President Joe Biden administration. We are grateful for the continued partnership of the government of Kenya to capture and arrest members of these criminal networks,” stated the US.

