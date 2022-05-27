It is with a heavy heart that we announce the untimely demise of the Late Duncan Lee Njeru which occurred in the UK on Monday 2nd May 2022.

- Advertisement -

Son to John Mutema and Anne Kimeria. Husband to Peris Wangeci. Father to Snead Wangui and Tabby Wangui. Brother to Maureen Wanjiru (UK) and Hajila Njenga (USA). Uncle to Owen Kimeria, (UK).

He was a loving cousin and nephew to many. The burial will take place in the UK. Details and arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The family needs your prayers and financial support. You can send your financial support through: Maureen Wanjiru (Duncan’s sister) A/c No. 91481482 Sort Code: 09-01-26 Bank: SANTANDER REFERENCE: DUNCAN (Kindly ensure the reference is added to your payment please) We thank you for standing with the family spiritually/prayers, emotionally, and financially.

Be blessed Isaiah 57:2 Those who live good lives find peace and rest in death. For more information please contact Maureen on 07886024022 or Sally on 07728870521.

Death Announcement Of Duncan Lee Njeru of United Kingdom (UK)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

