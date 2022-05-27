Self-Enslavement: Losing one’s mother tongue in multicultural Canada

“If you know all the languages of the world and you do not know your mother tongue or the language of your culture, that is self-enslavement. Knowing your mother tongue and all languages is empowerment.”

- Advertisement -

Those are the words of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, a Kenyan writer, academic, novelist and author of the well-known book “Decolonizing the mind.“

Thiong’o focuses on the loss of mother tongues in lands that have been colonized and the further loss of mother tongues when colonized people leave their motherlands and lose their languages in a new country.

While Thiongó is not against colonial languages, especially English and French, he claims that losing one’s own mother tongue significantly contributes to part of the process of enslavement.

One of the main issues for immigrants is losing their mother tongues while in Canada.

According to the 2016 Census, almost 7.6 million Canadians reported speaking a language other than their mother tongue at home.

Speaking a language other than one’s mother tongue at home decreases fluency in the language because people have fewer chances to use their native languages outside of their homes.

Jaffer Sheyholislami, who teaches linguistics and language studies at Carleton University, says the majority of children from newcomer families in Canada generally speak mostly English or French at home. This is especially true with respect to the second generation. By the third generation, usually, the ancestral language is lost.

In an interview with New Canadian Media, Sheyholislami said: “One of the important causes of language shift and loss in Canada is the absence of robust language policies that would advocate and actively promote and support multilingualism and multiculturalism, especially when it comes to double minorities such as the Kurds.”

Australian National University (ANU) published a study on Global predictors of language endangerment and the future of linguistic diversity which reveals that many of the world’s languages are in danger of dying out.

This “extinction debt” is due to a reduction in intergenerational transmission over time. In other words, extinction debt occurs when languages that are currently spoken by adults are not learned as a first language by children.

The ANU researcher found that without immediate intervention, language loss could triple in the next 40 years. And by the end of this century, 90 per cent of the world’s languages — or 1,500 of them — could cease to be spoken.

Fear of losing mother tongue

Many Canadian parents and families who come from different geographic backgrounds are worried about themselves or their children losing their mother tongue.

Nancy Moinde is a researcher at Simon Fraser University and a mother of two sons who came to Canada from Kenya many years ago. Moinde told NCM that before her children were born, she discussed with her husband about teaching their children Kiswahili. Unfortunately, it did not turn out that way after they eventually moved to Canada.

Sheyholislami believes families and parents are afraid that their children may lose more than just their mother tongue. They worry about their children losing connections with their parents’ culture, their sense of identity, their families living back home and their homeland in general.

“A diasporic person, especially those of the first generation, always dream of returning ‘home’ one day but not without their children. If that happens, it must be in the language of ‘home,’ otherwise there will not be enough connections to have a happy return.”

In 2011, Moinde took her children to Kenya while they had been exposed to more Kiswahili through their formal education and also, to some extent, their social lives with friends and family — they were far from fluent in speaking it.

“I had made it a habit of intentionally integrating different words in Kiswahili while describing or naming something in my English sentences,” Moinde said.

“Despite my inconsistent attempts to encourage them to speak Kiswahili, I never heard them actively speak a whole sentence of the language unless prompted.”

Source-https://newcanadianmedia.ca/

Self-Enslavement: Losing one’s mother tongue in multicultural Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

