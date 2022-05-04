Story of Mzungu Tycoon Running for Governorship in Kenya

A Mzungu man Franco Esposito, a Kenyan-based investor of Italian origin, has joined the race to succeed incumbent Kilifi Governor Amason Jeffa Kingi in the upcoming August 9 polls.

In a press briefing, the 81-year-old announced that he would vie as an independent candidate. This was after he ditched the KADU Asili party where he was a life member.

Alluding to this, he noted that the party had allegedly denied him the ticket and handed it to another politician.

Revealing part of his agenda, Esposito noted that Kilifi county was a far cry from what it needed to be in terms of development.

He noted that his administration would focus on infrastructure in a bid to attract investments and alleviate poverty among the residents.

“I will put maximum effort in order to improve infrastructure in order to attract investments in tourism in the county,” he noted.

Esposito, better known by his adopted Kenyan name, Kasoso Baya, had initially contested for the Magarini parliamentary seat but lost on two occasions.

The investor turned politician added that his decision to vie was influenced by Kilifi residents who urged him to throw his hat in the ring.

The Italian came to Malindi in February 1964, a few months after the country had gained independence. At the time, he worked as the manager of San Marco Italian space agency located in Ngomeni.

He is lauded for being instrumental in the agreement signed with the founding president, Jomo Kenyatta that entailed that Ngomeni would host the first launch base for satellites.

The project also helped attract the Italian community to Malindi – earning it the nickname – Little Italy. As of 2005, the Italian population in the coastal town had hit 3,500.

Esposito is set to vie against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, who is flying the UDA flag, ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro and Pamoja African Alliance aspirant George Kithi.

