National Uproar As Video of Manager Beating Employee Goes Viral

The government has ordered the immediate arrest of a manager at a microfinance institution after he was caught on video assaulting a junior employee.

Nyamira County Commissioner, Michael Lesimam, on Friday, June 17, confirmed that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were on the ground probing the incident which caused a national uproar.

Police are investigating the incident where an employee of Jirani Smart, a leading microfinance firm in asset lending for rural clients, was assaulted by a supervisor.

The viral video showed the manager kicking and hitting an employee who was laying on the floor while a female colleague continued to work from her desk unbothered.

The microfinance told Kenyans.co.ke that disciplinary action has been taken against the employee who has since been suspended.

“Disciplinary action has been taken about the employee involved including suspension as the matter is being investigated,” the company told Kenyans.co.ke.

In the video, the man assaulting the employee was heard accusing him of wasting company resources with frequent trips to Oyugis Town in Homa Bay county.

The victim pleaded for mercy asking colleagues to intervene but the perpetrator could hear none of it.

The incident has sparked outrage from a section of netizens who are now calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to ensure the perpetrator is dealt with in accordance with the law.

A memo issued by a team leader at the company assured the employees that the matter is under investigation and the necessary action would be taken against the suspect.

Further, the team leader notified employees that their competitors will seize this moment to bash the company. However, Kenyans on social media castigated the author of the memo noting that he was gaslighting the employees.

“I know many would have wished to take the brand publicly for the negative reason, it is a shake-up and we should all seize such a moment to shine and make our brand stronger beyond the imagination of the competitors.

“Remember competitors are more than happy when they get a loophole to mess up with your brand name. Let us all stand strong and show our might. Let’s push for more and retain our position as winners in the marketplace,” the memo read.

By MUMBI MUTUKO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

