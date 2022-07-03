Certified Homes Feted As The Best In Provision Of Affordable Housing 

Certified Homes your most trusted and reliable real estate developer as well as land selling company was recognised by being awarded during the annual pacesetters awards gala at Panari Hotel Nairobi.

The company was fetted as The Best in provision Affordable Housing in the year 2022.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony the Managing Director Peter Nyaga thanked all the staffs, clients, partners and prospective customers for the great support in ensuring the company scoops the award.

The company is currently offering;

*Malindi Gardens Plots size 50 by 100 at Kshs 99k

*Oasis Gardens Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 Kshs 99k

*Tamu Gardens Malindi Value Added investment plots with ready planted pineapples size 50 by 100 Kshs 150k

*Favourite Gardens Nanyuki plots Kshs 200k

*Joska Gardens ready for immediate development plots Kshs 250k for 6 months

*Diani Palms Holiday Homes Prime Plots Kshs 100k per month for 6 months.

*Naserian Holiday Homes luxurious 4 br villas Kshs 9m deposit Kshs 2.7m bal in 24 months

*Sukari Heights Apartments 1,2 and 3 br plus SQ Starting from Kshs 2.95m.

