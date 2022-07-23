Death Announcement Of Alice Wanjiku Kangethe Of Worcester MA
It’s with heavy heart and sorrow to inform you of sudden death of *Alice Wanjiku Kangethe of Worcester MA,* that occurred on July 7th 2022. She was the mother to Janet Njeri of Worcester. Sister to Jennifer Kibe of CT, James Kangethe, Elizabeth Wanyoike, Catherine Wanja of Kenya. Aunty and cousin to many. *Prayers will be held at 21 Ludlow Street Worcester MA @ 8pm-9pm* every other day starting *today* Saturday 7/9/2022.
