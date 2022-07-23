Death Announcement Of Alice Wanjiku Kangethe Of Worcester MA

It’s with heavy heart and sorrow to inform you of sudden death of *Alice Wanjiku Kangethe of Worcester MA,* that occurred on July 7th 2022. She was the mother to Janet Njeri of Worcester.  Sister to Jennifer Kibe of CT, James Kangethe, Elizabeth Wanyoike, Catherine Wanja of Kenya. Aunty and cousin to many.  *Prayers will be held at 21 Ludlow Street Worcester MA @ 8pm-9pm* every other day starting *today*  Saturday 7/9/2022.

We are humbly appealing to you to join the family in mourning and raising the funds to facilitate the burial arrangents. If you desire to to join prayers virtually via zoom, please use this link;
Meeting ID: 885 9017 5181
Passcode: 231824
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,88590175181#,,,,*231824# US (New York)
 *For financial support* , please send via Cashapp to:
Gilbert Wanyoike  *$Gilbertwanyoike* (404 483 9871) Please indicate it is for bereavement when sending Cashapp.
Follow this link to join Alice’s farewell WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EMWhZMqNqel4XnbZwNOO8a

 

