More Than 40 Kenyan Graduates To Get Lucrative Jobs In France

More than 40 Kenyan graduates in the maritime industry are set to receive training from CMA CGM, a French shipping giant as part of a 5-year partnership between Kenya and France.

An MoU signed between the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa and CMA CGM in 2021 has facilitated the training and employment of Kenyan seafarers in the international firm.

The MoU aimed at boosting the skillset of the youth in the country and providing them with life-changing opportunities abroad.

“We are happy to offer Kenyan maritime cadets, practical training slots onboard our ships sailing in international waterways,” said CMA-CGM Managing Director in charge of East Africa, Jean-Baptiste Longin.

In addition, the 40 Kenyan youths will join three other cadets who were successfully absorbed by the organization in the CMA CGM Saint Exupery containership as part of the partnership with the Mombasa-based academy.

CMA CGM is a recognized organization in sea, land, and air logistics, offering extensive storage, handling, transportation, and special reefer services.

The training is bound on developing the skills of the Kenyan youth to enable them to become competitive in the international job market and keep them up to date with the current trends and technologies in the industry.

During the signing of the MoU, the director noted that the firm seeks to train and qualify at least 4,000 individuals to help boost the blue economy in Kenya. The training program is inclusive of both genders.

On top of the training, CMA CGM Academy will also support employees daily by sharing tailored solutions, expert advice, facilities, and digital resources in partnership with Bandari Maritime Academy.

The group is committed to improving the blue economy in Kenya and sharing comprehensive knowledge in the maritime sector. It works closely with Kenyan exporters when shipping goods like avocados, tea, coffee, and cut flowers to the international market.

Advancement in the blue economy is one of the government’s promises in the Vision 2030 agenda. This will help boost the GDP of the nation and reduce the unemployment rate.

