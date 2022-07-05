Sad As Kenyan Road Named Most Dangerous in the World During UN Meeting

The Outering Road in Nairobi has been described in a United Nations (UN) global road safety meeting to be one of the most dangerous roads in the world.

World Resources Institute (WRI) acting Global Urban Mobility Director Claudia Adriazola-Steil stated during the meeting that the road had claimed many lives with many of them being pedestrians.

In the meeting held in New York, United States, Claudia said that the Outer Ring Road was, however, not the only example of dangerous roads in the world.

“But there was an investment in a highway, an urban highway named Outering in Nairobi. In the first nine months of 2021 it had been the most dangerous road in the city with many fatalities. Ninety percent of them were pedestrians,” Claudia stated during the meeting.

The 13-kilometer road, which cost an estimated Sh8.5 billion, was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015.

According to data by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), 37 accidents were recorded on the road in the period between January and October 31, 2021.

It was followed closely by the Thika Super Highway which had recorded 34 accidents during the same period.

NTSA also ranked Outering Road as the riskiest road in Nairobi where 44 people died in road crashes in 2021.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

