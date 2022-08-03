3 Books For You To Read Before You Invest In Something

“Before you invest in something, Invest in time to Understand it ” – Robert Kiyosaki. If you are looking for some financial wisdom, here are our top five books, that hold the keys to simple and efficient financial planning. They serve as guides to teach the secret to acquiring, accumulating, keeping and growing your wealth.

The Richest Man in Babylon – George S. Clason

In the beginning of the 20th Century, George S began issuing his first series of brochures about saving and financial success, making use of parables set in ancient Babylon to drive his point home. Making use of magic-bullet philosophy, this book is one that doesn’t offer you quick fixes but further methods to build income, reduce debt and generate wealth still valid from 8000BC.

How To Own The World – Andrew Craig

Ready to get your money working for you? The knowledge needed to grow your money isn’t complicated, just very poorly distributed throughout the population. This book explains the importance of learning about investment, and points out key advantages you have over many finance professionals.

This gem documents how Optiven CEO and Team Leader, started small and built an empire. Critical lessons on his way to the top in corporate Kenya, fundamental tips to his continued success in the real estate industry. If you believe you possess greatness but you’ve been in a rut, George breaks his experience into digestible bits that anyone can grasp.

