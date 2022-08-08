Details of 4 IEBC Officials Arrested at Politician Home Over Plan to Rig Elections

With only hours left ahead of the Tuesday’s General Elections, four IEBC officials were Sunday arrested over alleged plan to manipulate poll results..

Nairobi Leo has learnt that the four arrested are temporary staff hired to conduct the polls.

They include a presiding officer, two deputy presiding officers of polling stations in Kanyadoto ward and a clerk of Kwabwai ward, all in Ndhiwa constituency.

The four are said to have been part of a team that was holding a meeting with a politician from undisclosed political party in what is believed to have been a scheme to manipulate the poll results.

The meeting was disrupted after members of the public, who got wind of the illegal activity, stormed the venue and demanded know what the meeting was about.

The four are being held at Ndhiwa Police Station as the probe on the matter continues.

Nairobi Leo has learnt that the officers have since been replaced even as the poll preparation by the IEBC enters homestretch.

Kenyans on Tuesday will be heading to polls where they will vote leaders from the Presidency to members of county assembly.

According to the Elections Offences Act, any election official who colludes with any political party or candidate for purposes of giving an undue advantage to the political party or candidate commits an offence and is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding one million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

