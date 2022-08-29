John Githongo Deny Allegations of Falsifying Logs in Affidavit to Supreme Court

John Githongo has denied allegations of falsifying logs in the affidavit he filed in support of Azimio’s presidential petition where he claimed that IEBC servers were hacked.

The former anti-graft czar says he has since learnt that the logs he was given by a young man who claimed to have been part of 56 hackers were merely to demonstrate how IEBC servers can be accessed and manipulated externally by unauthorised parties.

“The same are screen grabs commonly known as screenshots and are not actual logs but screenshots,” Githongo claims.

However, Githongo says he has looked at the actual logs annexed to the affidavits by commissioner Justus Nyang’aya and they corroborate the information that was given to him by the young man.

“I reiterate and stand by all the contents of my affidavit dated August 21 save for the clarification that the logs inadvertently produced therein were screenshots to be used as a demonstration and not the actual logs,” he said.

In an affidavit filed Monday, Githongo says it’s not true that he falsified the logs saying those were the exact logs that were given to him by the young man.

He also said in the affidavit that the logs did not originate from him or the Azimio coalition.

“The logs originated from the aforesaid young man. One cannot falsify something that had been availed to them by someone else,” he said.

