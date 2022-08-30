Supreme Court Allows Raila access to election results servers

The Supreme Court has ordered the electoral agency to give Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga access to any server(s) at the National Tallying Centre that might have been used for storing and transmitting voting information.

The court also directed the agency to give him the ballot boxes for various polling stations be opened for inspection, scrutiny and recount.

The stations include Nandi Hills and Sinendeti Primary School in Nandi, Belgut, Kapsuser and Chepkutum Primary Schools in Kericho County; Jomvi, Mikindani and Ministry of Water Tanks Polling Stations in Mombasa County; Mvita, Majengo and Mvita Primary Schools in Mombasa County; Tinderet CONMO, in Nandi County; Jarok, Gathanji and Kiheo Primary School Polling in Nyandarua County.

The orders will enable Mr Odinga and the other Presidential election petitioners to prove allegations that votes were rigged.

According to the order, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is required to give Mr Odinga supervised access to any servers that may be storing forensically imaged information used to capture a copy of the Form 34C which is the total votes cast.

Other petitioners to be given access the servers include Mr Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua, Youth Advocacy for Africa (YAA), Peter Kirika, Khelef Khalifa, George Osewe, Ruth Mumbi and Grace Kamau.

The IEBC was also ordered to provide them with copies of its technology system security policy comprising but not limited to password policy, password matrix and owners of system administration password(s).

They will also be given information on the system users and levels of access, workflow chats for identification, tallying, transmission and posting of portals.