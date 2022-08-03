Justina Wamae Accuse Wajackoyah Of Secretly Supporting Raila

Fresh Fallout: Roots Party running mate Justina Wamae has accused her boss George Wajackoyah of secretly supporting the Azimio ala Umoja coalition led by Raila Odinga.

Speaking to Citizen on Wednesday, August 3, Wamae disclosed that Wajackoyah was going against the official position of the Roots Party.

She added that she had not been consulted despite her position in the party and her name being on their ticket.

“It is true Wajackoyah is supporting Azimio but we have not discussed that as a party.

If we need to take a stand on who to support, I will support the contrary. We have been branded a project twice but we have not agreed as a party,” she stated.

Wamae however maintained that she will not support Azimio if the party takes that stand.

“Let me say this, and we need to take a stand on who to support out of the three other candidates who are our worthy opponents, I say that I will support the contrary,” she stated.

“But as I speak we have not agreed as a party and we are still popularising our agenda as Roots Party and our manifesto. But I seek to speak as Justina Wangoi Wamae coz I have an independent mind and we have our own supporters,” she added.

Justina’s sentiments come after the party dismissed claims that Wajackoyah had endorsed the former Prime Minister.

Through an official statement, Wajackoyah dismissed the allegations accusing Azimio of editing the viral video to insinuate that he had endorsed Raila at an entertainment joint.

Roots party insisted that Wajackoyah is still in the Presidential race.

“We would like to categorically state that we have a presidential candidate who is on the Ballot and will win this Election. We have not and will not endorse any other candidate.

We would like to distance ourselves from those claims and assure our supporters that victory is coming,” their statement read in part.

Wajackoyah and Wamae have been placed third in the presidential race according to recent opinion polls released by different pollsters.

Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) placed them third in Nairobi county according to the poll released on Tuesday, August 2.

By GEOFFREY LUTTA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

