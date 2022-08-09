Moses Kuria ‘concedes’ defeat in hotly contested Kiambu governor’s race

Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria has conceded defeat in the hotly contested race. In a brief statement on Tuesday night, the Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party leader alluded that the chances of him clinching the seat were slim.

The outgoing Gatundu South MP stated that he is retiring from politics to concentrate on private business after an 8-year stint.

“I enjoyed every minute of my 8 years in elective politics. Back to private sector. Happily,” Kuria said.

Official results are yet to be released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Moses Kuria and his running mate Faith Mwaura faced off against several heavyweights affiliated with the Kenya Kwanza coalition that supports Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

The candidates are two-term Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, former governor William Kabago (Tujibebe), Mwende Gatabaki (Safina) and incumbent James Nyoro (Jubilee).

By Wycliffe Nyamasege

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

