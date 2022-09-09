Immediate Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae has ditched the Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp.

The ex-governor is said to have led atleast eight ex-MPs from Kisii and Nyamira counties for a meeting with Ruto on Monday that will see them work together.

In an update by Ongwae, the former Governor noted that he had fruitful discussions with Ruto.

Insightful discussions with the 5th President of Kenya @WilliamsRuto

Congratulations Mr. President, best wishes, good health & God’s favour in your tenure as you steer our country towards economy recovery.

MUNGU Abariki Kenya! pic.twitter.com/DUIgjlJTki — H.E. James E.O.Ongwae, EGH. (@JamesOngwae) September 9, 2022

It is understood that among the eight who accompanied Ongwae is ex-Kisii Woman Rep Janet Ong’era.

Ong’era is the former ODM executive director and a key ally of Raila. She lost the Kisii seat to Doris Donya of Wiper.

Other leaders present at the meeting were Ex-MPs Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North), Zepedeo Opere (Bonchari) Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango), Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) and Stephen Manoti(Bobasi).

Nyamwenya is the leader of the KNC party while Momanyi is a Wiper member who unsuccessfully vied for Nyamira governor seat.

Former Transport Chief Administrative secretary Chris Obure and ex-Nyamira woman representative candidate Emily Nyagarama were present.

Emily is the daughter of the first Nyamira governor the late John Nyagarama. Obure unsuccessfully vied for the Kisii Governor seat.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ex-Kisii Governor James Ongwae And Eight Ex-MPs Join Ruto Camp