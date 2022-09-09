Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joseph Kuria Ngaruiya Of Quakertown Pennsylvania

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Joseph Kuria Ngaruiya Of Quakertown Pennsylvania

We are saddened to inform you of the sudden passing of Joseph Kuria Ngaruiya on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Quakertown, PA. Joseph was born in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County to the late Henry Ngaruiya and Tabitha Nyambura.

Joseph was a dear brother to Esther Wairimu, Mary Muthoni, Paul Kibe, Stephen Ngaruiya ( Quakertown, PA) Joyce Wanjiru, Beth Wacera, David Kairu, Jane Njeri and Samuel Njoroge.

Joseph was married to Anne Nyambura and together had three children Cynthia Nyambura, Victor Ngaruiya and Margaret Waithera. Joseph was a devoted Christian and a staunch member of Kenya Christian Fellowship association – GPA chapter.

His body has been taken to Kenya in preparation for burial on Saturday 10 th Sept 2022. We give glory and honor to God for the time we shared with our beloved brother Joseph Kuria Ngaruiya.

2 Corinthians 1:3-4 Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, 4 who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.

