Kalonzo Congratulates Ruto, Says They Are Ready To Serve In Opposition

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said he will abide by the Supreme Court judgment which upheld President-elect William Ruto’s victory in the State House race.

Speaking during a burial ceremony at Mukalala Primary School in Yatta, Machakos County, on Saturday, Kalonzo said that he and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya team had resolved to remain in the opposition and oversee government functions to ensure accountability.

He referred to promises Azimio chief Raila Odinga had made to the area residents such as reviving the Yatta Dam project, saying the opposition would put the government in check to ensure their needs are catered for.

“Never mind even if we will be in opposition, we will push for Yatta Dam and everything else. In fact, it is better for me when I’m in opposition to deal with these people. So don’t be discouraged at all,” Kalonzo said.

“We basically said that five years is a short time, we are going to serve in the opposition the best way we can and we are ready.”

Kalonzo went on to commend Ruto for emerging victorious at the August General Election as he wished him well ahead of his swearing-in ceremony set for Tuesday next week.

Consequently, despite faulting the Supreme Court ruling, he said the Azimio fold had agreed to respect it and called upon their supporters to do the same.

“I congratulate the President-elect, who will become President on Tuesday, William Ruto. We respect him…we did not agree with the verdict of the Supreme Court but we are bound by it. This is what a nation is…we will swallow all the bitterness because of our country, knowing that God is with us,” he said.

The former Vice President similarly dismissed reports of joining Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance, adding that if that was to happen then it would be in the open glare of the public and would have been ratified by the Wiper party as well as Azimio-OKA.

“Kuna wengine walikuwa wanaweka kwa mitandao jana wakisema ati Kalonzo amekutana na William Ruto. Jameni, Ruto alikuja kuniona wakati nilipoteza baba yangu mzazi 2018,” he explained.

“Mimi si mtu wa kichinichini. Nikitaka kukutana na Ruto nitakutana na yeye wazi baada ya kufanya mazungumzo na chama chetu cha Wiper na Azimio-OKA.”

By Alphonse Mbithi

Source-https://citizen.digital/

Kalonzo Congratulates Ruto, Says They Are Ready To Serve In Opposition