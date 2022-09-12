Last Day: Uhuru Kenyatta Bids Farewell To State House Staff

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Monday evening bade farewell to State House Kenya leadership team led by Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua.

At a meeting, also attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, the outgoing Head of State is said to have thanked the officers for distinguished service during his tenure and advised them to serve the new administration with the same enthusiasm.

Earlier in the day, Kenyatta received incoming President William Ruto at State House Nairobi before making his final address to the Nation. Ruto arrived at State House in a Lexus LX a few minutes after 4pm and was welcomed by Uhuru, with a firm handshake.

The President-elect was accompanied to the event by his wife Rachel Ruto who met their hosts, Uhuru and his wife Margaret Kenyatta. They were escorted by state security. This is the first meeting since Kenyans went to the polls.

In his address, Kenyatta outlined what he says have been the milestones of his administration.

Kenyatta took great pride in the change in the country’s infrastructure landscape under his leadership, noting that under his administration, a total of 11,500 kilometres of road have been added to the national network.

The education agenda was another area where the outgoing president said his government had scored highly in. The introduction of a new curriculum and expansion of the higher education space stood out for the president.

