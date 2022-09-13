VIDEO: William Ruto Finally Sworn In as the 5th President

William Ruto has finally taken oath of office as the Fifth President of the Republic of Kenya.

Ruto took the oath of office during his inauguration at Kasarani Stadium.

“I swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya; that I will obey, preserve, protect and defend this Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic; and that I will protect and uphold the sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya”, said Ruto as held the bible while taking oath of office.

He also pledged to “Do justice to all in accordance with this Constitution, as by law established, and the laws of Kenya, without fear, favour, affection or ill-will”.

The President was flanked by his wife Rachel Ruto who helped him the constitutions of Kenya.

The oath was commissioned by registrar of Judiciary Ann Amadi in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

After the swearing-in, the President signed the oath certificate of allegiance of office of the President and that of the execution of his mandate as the president of Kenya.

The two oaths were also signed by CJ Koome.

He was then issued with the certificate of inauguration to confirm that the ceremony has taken place.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

