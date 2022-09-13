PHOTOS: Museveni’s Ksh16 Million ‘Mobile Toilet’ at Ruto’s Inauguration

On Tuesday, September 13, Kenyans – in the company of several African Heads of State – congregated at Kasarani Stadium to witness the inauguration of William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth President.

Among the Heads of State was Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, who enjoys a close friendship with Ruto, Kenya’s 5th President.

As is custom for the Ugandan President, who has been in power for 36 years, he is often escorted to his national and regional functions with a fully furnished mobile workstation replete with a fully-stocked kitchen and a mini-living room among others.

Christened ‘Museveni’s Mobile Toilet’, the truck is a shiny anchor grey Hymer home accessed by a red carpeted three-stare door.

Inside, it spots off-white leather seats, a round table and a fully stocked kitchen with a larder unit to offer clear storage for bottles and an exposed-wood counter.

The living room is temperature regulated.

It also holds a 153-litre refrigerator to store drinks and other items for the Head of State and can be accessed through both sides.

Museveni can further opt to take a nap on board the vehicle which offers a range of sleeping surfaces ranging from transverse beds to twin beds and a more comfortable sleeping system.

The onboard bathroom is spacious with water-heating functions that offer Museveni an option to shower with either cold or hot water depending on his choice.

The truck as well has a world-class interior design with a state-of-the-art lighting system and a music system to rival nightclubs.

According to Chimp Reports, a Ugandan media outlet, “residents term the automobile the President’s ‘mobile toilet’ for he uses it for short calls while on the field. But it’s more than that.”

The Hymer home is just one of several luxury locomotives Heads of State across the globe to facilitate their international stay.

For instance, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to travel with his own private toilet fitted in a Limousine that forms part of his motorcade.

This is to deter foreigners from collecting his excrements for testing his state of health. His administration is notoriously private.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Museveni’s Ksh16 Million ‘Mobile Toilet’ at Ruto’s Inauguration