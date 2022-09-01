Tough Questions To Raila’s Lawyers by IEBC Lawyer Githu Muigai

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Lawyer Githu Muigai has launched a spirited fight to defend the announcement of William Ruto as the President-elect of the August 9, polls.

In his submission at the Supreme Court of Kenya, Githu began his presentation by refuting claims that the electoral process was completely messed up from the onset.

Githu, in his presentation, put to task Azimio Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s lawyers questioning why they were quick to call the election shambolic.

He said most of the lawyers presenting their arguments in court are elected Governors, Senators and MPs.

“As we sit here, there are no less than three governors, four senators, and 4 MPs elected under this election. Are they happy with the results? If they are, how then is that this election is irredeemably flawed? That is the use of hyperbole,” he said.

In their submission on Wednesday, the lawyer had argued that the electoral process was completely flawed and that everything that could go wrong went wrong.

They painted a picture of a commission that was not in a capacity to hold a credible election hence the need to nullify the presidential results.

Githu however dismissed the submission saying the team did not provide evidence to support the claims. He asked the seven-judge bench to dismiss the case.

Githu appearing for IEBC, Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Commissioner Prof Abdi Guliye, and Commissioner Molu Boya.

How Were Your Client’s Votes Deducted? – IEBC Lawyer Puts Raila’s Team on The Spot

Lawyer Mahat Somane on Thursday, September 1, directed tough questions to Raila Odinga’s legal team over allegations that the Azimio presidential candidate’s votes were deducted.

Speaking during IEBC’s oral submissions before the Supreme Court at Milimani Law Courts, lawyer Somane wondered how the incident would happen as all presidential agents were present during the verification process.

Somane said that at the National Tallying Centre in the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC made copies of original Forms 34 from returning officers and gave them to the agents for verification.

He added that the agents would then compare them with their own forms from polling stations before IEBC took them through a forensic audit.

“We would call the Returning Officers and go through form by form. Is it the same serial number? Is it from that polling station? We provided micro-text readers and watermark readers of the originals. The agents would check and verify. If there was any issue, we did an error report,” Somane stated.

He then said that agents would be taken to the ICT desk where IEBC confirmed whether the physical forms were the same as those in the commission’s portal.

Somane stated that all the physical forms tallied with the ones that were uploaded in the portal, wondering how votes could be deducted.

“You had agents at the Constituency tallying centre, IEBC had originals. You had agents at the National Tallying centre, IEBC had originals. We had what was transmitted in the portal, we had originals. All of them tallied. And you’re saying your client’s votes were deducted. How?” Somane posed to Raila Odinga’s lawyers.

