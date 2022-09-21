VALUE APPRECIATION ALERT FOR HAPPY GARDENS-KITENGELA

Current Real Estate prices don’t go up because of irresponsible speculation. The gradual increase in population and purchase power creates a demand for all sorts of real estate. This starts out with the mushrooming of community centers which then turn into townships and before you know it, a full-blown bustling city.

Optiven Limited is committed to continuously transforming its properties for the benefit of her investors. Happy Gardens is the recent transformational project.The project whose introductory price stood at KES 1.795M since it was launched is set to KES 1.995M with effect from 15th October 2022.

The project which was set in motion barely two years ago, is now a benchmark for all things value addition. Victory Gardens is a model of what Happy Gardens is supposed to look like, investors at Happy Gardens – Kitengela get to enjoy internal compacted murram roads, beaconed plots, air purifiers planted along the internal roads and state-of-the-art gates that welcome you to this jewel that bedazzles in Kitengela.

Coming up soon, expect to see water piped to your plots, electricity on site, solar street lighting and drainage along the internal roads.

Take advantage of these 25 Days to get your hands on Happy Gardens for KES 1.795M,Did you know,this September, for every piece of plot you acquire with Optiven, you shall get to experience UTAMU HALISI.

With a minimum deposit of KES 298K, you shall walk away with A BLENDER or a KES 5K CASHBACK.

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

