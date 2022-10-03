Gor Mahia distance itself from Freemason after Ambrose Rachier Interview

Gor Mahia Football Club has distanced itself from being a member of the Freemason society, a religion perceived to be associated with devil worship.

This followed the remarks of the club’s chairman, Ambrose Rachier, in an interview with a local daily, where he confessed to be a member of Freemason.

In a statement on Monday, October 3, by Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola, the club assure its supporters that it was part of Freemason maintaining that the chairman’s affiliation with the society was personal.

“As the SG of Gor Mahia FC and on behalf of the EC, I watched with interest our chairman’s interview about the Freemasons. The EC members, players, employees and the Mighty Gor Mahia Football Club want to assure our fans that we are not part of the Freemasons society and that our chairman’s affiliation to that society is a personal journey as attested in the media,” Ochola state

Ochola asked the club’s supporters to remain calm as they sought a way forward after the sentiments by the club’s chairman.

Rachier confessed to being a member of Freemason since 1994 and has since grown into a senior officer in the society.

“I was introduced to Freemasonry by two friends in 1994 who talked me through it; I got interviewed, accepted, got initiated and I’ve since grown to be a senior officer,” he said.

The Gor Mahia chairman further stated that the religion consists of members from all sectors of the economy, adding that many Kenyans are part of the society.

“Most people in freemasonry are simple Kenyans, some of them businessmen, some are Judges of our courts; there are very few politicians,” Rachier said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

