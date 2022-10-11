Kenyan Mother Face Deportation in Canada after Warrant of Arrest is Issued

A Kenyan mother of three Halima Abdi living in Canada is facing deportation after a warrant of arrest was issued against her.

Halima Abdi had moved to the North American country in 2017 in search of a better life after becoming a target of extra-judicial killings. She disclosed that her brother had been killed and her relatives had gone into hiding.

Her woes began immediately she arrived at the Canadian border after the country’s immigration department denied her asylum application under the premise that she was not under any real threat.

After living in Canada for a while, she got married to Fowsi Abdi Yusuf in 2018 and the two were blessed with three children.

She was, however, ordered to board a plane aimed at deporting her to Kenya towards the end of June 2022 according to a report by CBC – a Canadian media outlet.

Instead, Abdi decided to go into hiding where she separated from her three children for a period of three months.

She maintained that she must stay in Canada for the wellbeing of her children including one slated to undergo throat surgery in slightly over a week’s time.

“Whatever it takes, I have to be there at the hospital. I cried for three months when I was hiding so the tears have all dried away,” she revealed.

Now, her case has been taken over Sali Mohamed and other community advocates fighting to have Abdi allowed in UK on humanitarians terms. They are part of the African Canadian Civic Engagement Council (ACCEC).

Mohammed was inspired by her own experience facing deportation to help the mother of three.

“I don’t want any mother to be in this situation because it’s sad and very painful,” stated Mohammed.

Abdi had made a spousal application for citizenship and ACCEC seeks to have her allowed to stay until its processing in completed.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

