Atwoli Condemns Video Of Kenyan Woman Breastfeeding Dogs In Saudi Arabia

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli called on President William Ruto’s administration to immediately ban all employment agencies following a viral video showing a Kenyan who was forced to breastfeed dogs by her employer in Saudi Arabia.

In a press briefing at his Kajiado home on Sunday, October 9, the COTU boss noted that the lady had left her home, her husband and her two-months-old baby in search of greener pastures.

Upon the realisation that the lady is a new mother and can breastfeed, the gulf employer gave the Kenyan the task of breastfeeding his puppies.

“This is indirect slavery,” termed Atwoli as he urged the Ruto-led administration to act on the dire situation.

“I want to appeal to the administration to go the way the first government under former president Mwai Kibaki did. He banned all employment agencies in Kenya.”

“Let this issue of our people, migrant workers be a government-to-government negotiation on terms and conditions of service be it Qatar or anywhere in the gulf so that our people can do decent jobs,” Atwoli insisted.

The COTU boss added that such vile acts painted a bad image of Kenyans who are in search of decent jobs in the gulf countries.

“It denies the dignity of our own people. It denies respect for our people. It denies us our own citizenship as Kenyans,

Further, Atwoli sounded a warning to all Kenyans seeking opportunities in the gulf to be vigilant and not fall prey to every scheme.

“Let us remain here as we are. We have a new government that is struggling to refurbish our economy. The economy will grow under this government you’re better off earning ten thousand shillings and remain in this country.”

“The jobs outside there are demeaning. They are jobs that are not respectful. They are jobs that are not decent as advocated for by the International Labour Organization. They are jobs that we cannot accept as Kenyas; people that are free and independent in our own country,” Atwoli noted.

The viral video captured the horrific situation that faces many Kenyans who are currently working in the gulf countries.

A section of the workers have managed to share their grievances and subsequently they were rescued such as 24-year-old student, Diana Chepkemoi’s case.

However, other cases are still pending with many Kenyans hoping that the government will intervene in their plight, as others lose their lives in the Middle East.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

