Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s wife, Ruth Nyambura, and her mother-in-law, Josephine Wambui, buried the hatchet at the funeral of the ICC suspect on October 6.

The duo who had differed over the lawyer’s cause of death were reconciled by nominated MP, Joseph Wainaina.

Wainaina, who also delivered President William Ruto’s condolence message to the family, acknowledged that Gicheru’s wife and her mother-in-law mother were not seeing eye to eye as their public spat often played out on many occasions.

It was prudent for the two factions to forge unity and work towards raising Gicheru’s three sons, according to the lawmaker.

“We want to unite the two ladies and that is the way we can help them. Gicheru has gone and that is it. From this day, onwards these two are united,” he stated.

The spat between Gicheru’s wife and her mother-in-law saw the postmortem of the ICC suspect initially postponed after the latter issued demands regarding her son’s autopsy.

Wambui had demanded that the deceased sons ought to have been present at the autopsy.

She also lamented that her son was in good health prior to his death.

“It is not easy for someone to just collapse and die. Police must probe what happened because my son never complained. He was not sick.,” she maintained.

“I spoke to him last Friday and he told me he was doing okay,” she added.

Gicheru was found dead at his Karen home on Monday, September 26 with foam in his mouth leading to speculations of alleged poisoning.

His autopsy, however, was inconclusive, prompting the pathologist to take more samples to the government chemist for further analysis.

By WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Paul Gicheru’s Wife Josephine Wambui & Mother Reconciled at Funeral