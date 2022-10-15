Why we are building a community of brilliant students

Life can be quite boring for an international student who doesn’t know anyone in the United States. The schools to which the program sends students are carefully chosen to provide the communities required for the students to feel a sense of belonging. This is why the Kenya Airlift Program is establishing a community of brilliant Kenyans in the United States who will work together to achieve great things in various states across the country. As one person put it, “strength bonded in unity overcomes momentary individual vulnerability.”

Since Appstec America is an IT consulting firm, the students who come through the program should be ready to explore the lucrative tech industry. This is the industry where the program’s co-founder has tested the waters, felt the depth, and realized that it has good returns if one is willing to go all in and work hard.

The video below provides more insight on the same.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up!

By BOB MWITI

Why we are building a community of brilliant students