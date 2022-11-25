Qatar to Donate Fully-Furnished World Cup Cabin Houses to Kenya

Qatar committed to donating over 6,000 fully furnished houses to Kenya after the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament ends in December 2022.

The cabins hosting fans drawn from different parts of the world will be shipped into the country and allocated to different communities.

A statement issued by China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, on Thursday, November 24, confirmed Kenya will benefit from the houses which were made by Chinese companies.

“The 6,000-cabin fan village at the FIFA World Cup were made by Chinese companies and will be donated to the homeless in Kenya after the games.” Hua’s statement read in part.

One cabin, which can host up to two people, costs north of Ksh24,000 (US$200) a night.

The temporary but luxury structures are fitted with two beds, two wardrobes and lamps. They also have a water bar table, mini-fridges and even kettles strategically placed at the corner of the door.

Other amenities which Kenyan communities will enjoy after receiving the cabins include open plazas with beanbags on the ground, allowing them to host guests for parties and casual events.

Some of the cabins even have some fitness amenities and fully furnished kitchen cabinets.

Chinese companies specially designed the cabins allowing them to be dismantled and fixed in other places without distorting the original structure.

A similar idea was used to set up some of the stadiums used during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The need to make simple houses was informed by the current economic recession and to help Qatar address the housing situation during the World Cup tournament.

Cabin houses are affordable and easy to maintain, unlike permanent structures.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

