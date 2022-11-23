Death Announcement Of Allan Raywer of Baltimore Maryland 

It is with heavy hearts & great sadness that we regret to inform you of the sudden passing of Allan Raywer of Baltimore, Maryland. Brother to Liz Raywer, and brother-in-Law to Fred Tala.

Nephew to Allan Anyumba, Ishmael Anyumba and David Anyumba. The family asks you for your prayers and support during this difficult time, as they prepare to send Allan’s body home for burial.

Any financial contributions to support the family with funeral expenses will be greatly appreciated.

Fred Tala’s CashApp: $fredrickTala

Fred Tala’s Zelle: 301-252-2451

Fred Tala’s MPESA : 0715993225

Please keep the family in your prayers, and more information to follow.

For more info Please call:

Fred Tala: 301-252-2451

Ishmael Anyumba 410-322-1597

David Anyumba: 443-514-5729

Elijah Ochung: 443-413-4677

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him. 3. “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds” (Psalm 147:3).

