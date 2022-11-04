Death Announcement of June Onkundi who Died After Fatal Stabbing in North Carolina

It is with sadness that we announce the untimely passing on of June Nyomenda Onkundi, formally of Wakemed Hospital, Raleigh, NC. The death occurred on October 18h, 2022 from injuries sustained from fatal stabbings.

She was daughter to the late Mzee Shadrack Abaga Sagero and Mama Florence Nyansiaboka Abaga of Nyasasa village, South Mogirango constituency, Kisii county.

The late is survived by her husband Peter Onkundi and children, Lyilia, Livia, Lyna and Ethan. She was sister to late Joyce, Joash, Hon. Josphat Sagero, Alice, Eunice Joram, Jared and Lameck.

The late was Daughter-in-law to the late Mzee Charles Nyabwari Mogeni and late Mama Teresia Kemuma Mogeni of Bogakumu, Bochari, Kisii county, and sister-in-law to Philip, Andrew, Josephine, Linet, Elizabeth, Peris, Nancy and others.

The late is niece to Nixon, Josephine, Alex Momanyi and others. She was loving and caring for others.

We, the Raleigh NC & diaspora communities are so heartbroken by her passing and still in a complete shock.

Please pray for her family and in particular the Husband and children that they may find strength to overcome this tragedy and difficult time. If it’s in your heart, you can help with the funeral and memorial expenses.

The family will appreciate any help. Daily vigil meetings are ongoing at his residence:

3241 Forest Mill Cir. Raleigh, NC 27616.

For any helping hand in support of the bereaving family, kindly use the Cashapp link here below:

https://cash.app/$JoyceKNyanusi

Peter Okundi – Phone # 919 696 5300

Zelle account: Peter Okundi

Phone #: 919 696 5300

Wells Fargo Bank account #: 1010279789507

Burial and the funeral service program will be communicated later. For information, contact:

Yabesh Basweti 919 519 0692 Moses Onchonga 919 548 9510

Katherine Nguru 919 798 7901 Yunia Bogonko 201 936 5234

Gladys Matongo 919 586 2535 Duke Nyabera 919 641 6900

Dr Chris Arori 919 607 3599 Andrew Nyabwari 919 426 7689

David Osoro 919 414 2808 Philip Mogeni 919 369 4238

