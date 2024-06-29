Ruto Proposes Multi-Sectoral Forum to End Nationwide Protests

In the wake of the ongoing nationwide anti-government protests, President William Ruto on Saturday, June 29, proposed the formation of a multi-sectoral forum to help quell the ongoing protests.

During Ruto’s meeting with 96 bishops at the State House in Nairobi, the Head of State urged the priests to back the move to stop the nationwide demonstrations.

According to the president, the multi-sectoral forum will help address the lights raised by the youths in the country.

The multi-sectoral forum seeks to bring together a range of stakeholders who will participate in dialogue and decision-making to come up with a lasting solution to the current situation facing the country.

- Advertisement -

“The proposed youth and multi-sectoral forums will give the youth and other stakeholders a platform to discuss these and other national economic challenges that face our country,” Ruto stated.

“Met leaders of the African Independent Pentecostal Church Africa who committed to participate in the multi-sectoral forum. They included 96 bishops led by Presiding Archbishop Samson Muthuri,” he added.

- Advertisement -

President Ruto also announced the government had already lined up several programs and policies to create more jobs and income opportunities for the young people.

The programs included the Affordable Housing Program, digital jobs, labour migration and industrialization through county aggregation industrial parks and special economic zones.

Ruto’s new move comes against the backdrop of the recent nationwide anti-Finance Bill protests that brought the country to a standstill.

The mostly peaceful protests culminated into a violent one after the government decided to deploy its police officers to manage the demonstrators.

In Nairobi, protestors stormed the parliament building and vandalized it before setting a section of the building on fire.

Meanwhile, religious leaders and elders called for sobriety in handling the grievances raised by protesters, calling on police to stop using excessive force in repulsing the demonstrators.

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Ruto Proposes Multi-Sectoral Forum to End Nationwide Protests