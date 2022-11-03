You Need Problems: Embrace Your Problems

Everyone has problems, lots of them. My mother often commented that if we were to exchange our problems by throwing them out in the open and picking a better problem, we would all rush to get our own problems back. It is not easy for anyone, and your problems are better.

While it is easy to encourage others in their time of hardship and trials, applying your own advice can be an uphill battle. Take for instance comforting others in times of grief. You ask them to take heart, all will be well and all the kind words you can remember. If you are however experiencing grief yourself, it is so difficult to even accept the comfort of others because only you know the magnitude of your loss. As the adage goes, it is the wearer of the shoe who knows where it pinches.

Unfortunately, you cannot run away from problems. You actually need problems to think bigger and better. The whole world needs problems. It is problems that lead you to life-changing realizations and solutions. Your challenges and obstacles force you to think of possible ways out, and if you face them, what was a problem becomes the solution. In Ryan Holiday’s book “The Obstacle is the Way” he highlights that what stands in the way becomes the way, and obstacles can be turned to your advantage.

Overthinking your problems only magnifies and worsens them. The more you dwell on your lack and misfortunes, the more your eyes are closed on possible windows of opportunities. Shift your focus from what is not, and think of how you can turn the situation around to your advantage. Be optimistic. Give it one more try, take another step, send another proposal…whatever it is, don’t give up. Remember that your problems are much better, and face them head-on.

Embrace your problems, you will overcome them. Obstacles are not meant to break you down but to build you up for what lies ahead. Use your difficult moments to learn, re-energize and build your resilience muscles. You will make it if you don’t give up. Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger Contributor

