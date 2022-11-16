Kenyan Man Joins US Police After Dream to Join Marines Fails

A 27-year-old Kenyan Saladi Mohamed was on Monday, November 14, sworn in as a police officer to the Landis Police force after his childhood dream of joining the U.S. marines failed. Saladi Mohamed was one of the two officers who took the oath of office administered by Landis Mayor Meredith Smith and Landis Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Stewart.

The Interim Director of Public Safety, Kevin Young, who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony, revealed that Mohamed was born in a small city in Kenya. “He came to the US in 2004, when he was nine years old,” Young indicated.

When it became apparent that he would not live his childhood dream, Mohamed developed an interest in law enforcement.

His new dream was further enhanced after he had an encounter with police in Virginia, United States. He effectively signed up to study law enforcement at Mitchell Community College, where he received his basic training. After graduating from college, Mohamed joined the Lincoln Police Department as a law enforcement officer. He worked with the police for a year and a half before working for Landis. Mohamed joins other Kenyan-born law enforcement officers working in the United States. Other notable names on the list include Michael Matthews and Abraham Kiplagat, who serve in the air force unit. By DENNIS SHISIA Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

