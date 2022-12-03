It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the untimely death of Edward (Ted) Owuor of Greenbelt Maryland after long illness bravely borne. Ted is the son to Beldina Auma. Brother to Grace Jibril, Cathy Adoyo and Ikem (Zack Obumba) of the DMV area. He passed on November 29, 2022 at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham Maryland.

We are counting on friends and well wishers to help the family get through this very difficult moment with prayers and financial support to cater for travel and funeral expenses.

Please forward your contribution to Grace Jibril’s

Cashapp #240 486 6478 or Kenneth Agwa’s

Cashapp #301 996 5775

For contact please use the same numbers.

Thank you for your prayers and support

Mathew 11:28 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him.

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Death Announcement Of Edward Owuor of Greenbelt Maryland