Death Announcement of Olive Mukami Thuo in Ottawa, Ontario

It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely death of Olive Mukami Thuo in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on November 12, 2022.

Olive was born in November 1998 at Kiamuturi Village, Mathioya Division in Murang’a County.

She was the dear daughter of the late Douglas Thuo Kirundi and the Late Naomi Wairimu. She was also the adopted daughter of Margaret Wanjiku Kiarie and John Kiarie of Toronto, Canada. She was sister to Alexander Maina Thuo and Gibson Kirundi Thuo of Scarborough, Toronto.

Olive was a loving relative and friend to many people who she touched with a smile that would light up a room.

The funeral committee has been meeting via zoom to finalize arrangements for Olive’s sendoff, which will be here in Canada.

Currently, visitation is scheduled to be held on Monday, Dec 5, 2022 at 11:00 am at Highland Funeral Home, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario M1T 3K3.

Burial will follow right after at Thornton Cemetery, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, Ontario L1J 0C9.

Pray for Olive’s loved ones as they navigate this difficult season.

The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:4). The Lord will wrap His arms of love and comfort around those who trust in Him.

Source-WakenyaCanada

