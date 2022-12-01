President William Ruto has said the Hustler Fund is receiving over 6,000 requests per second.

Speaking during the launch of the Hustler Fund at the Greenpark Terminus, Ruto said the service providers are receiving huge requests.

“Service providers are telling me they are currently receiving 6,000 requests per second,” he said.

Kenyans who have subscribed to Safaricom, Airtel and Telekom can dial *254# to access the loans.

Ruto said loan defaulters will not be listed on CRB, as they will have another chance of reborrowing.

“The defaulter can repay the loan at once or in instalments and begin borrowing again after full repayment,” he said.

However, Ruto said borrowers stand a chance of increasing their loan limits if they repay their loans before the stipulated repayment day elapses.

“Wakati unakopa na kulipa ndio unapata nafasi nyigine ya kukopa tena, unagraduate uende micro loan itoke Sh50,000 uende level nyigine,” he said (When you borrow and repay your loan, you get another chance of reborrowing and graduate to another level of the Huster Fund.)

Defaulters will have their Hustler Fund account frozen.

“After more than 30 days of default, the borrower loses all the credit scores accumulated and the Hustler Fund account is frozen,” he said.

President William Ruto, on Wednesday, November 30, launched loans from the Financial Inclusion Fund, often known as the Hustler Fund, to benefit Kenyans running various businesses.

The fund is touted to provide relief to almost eight million Kenyans by providing a digital platform where people find the best deals on financial products and developing a series of digital tools and resources to help people understand and manage their finances better.

By MANNY ANYANGO

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Huge Requests: Hustler Fund receives 600 loan requests per second