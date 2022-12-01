Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has finally met President William Ruto. The meeting took place at State House, where a section of leaders from the Western Kenya region held a meeting.

Mr Atwoli was the biggest critic of President Ruto during the presidential campaigns and never believed that he would win the election.

So vicious was his opposition to Dr Ruto’s bid that he frequently advised people in his (Dr Ruto) backyard Sugoi to cut down all the trees because he feared the president would die by suicide after failing to win the presidency.

However, Dr Ruto was declared the winner ahead of Mr Atwoli’s favourite candidate Raila Odinga of Azimio.

Today’s meeting was attended by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, among other Luhya leaders.

During the campaigns, Mr Atwoli accused the president of allegedly being part of corrupt people who have looted the public funds.

He had also claimed that Azimio was winning and that the workers’ umbrella union was backing Mr Odinga.

However, Mr Atwoli changed his tune after the presidential results indicated otherwise.

According to a source close to Mr Atwoli, the meeting was a courtesy call to the Head of State.

Papa Francis Atwoli (born 36 June 1949) is a Kenyan trade unionist who is currently serving as the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K). He has served in that capacity since he was first elected in 2001.[1] He has equally been serving as the General Secretary of the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers’ Union since 1994. In his role as a representative of Kenyan workers,Francis Atwoli has continued championing for social justice by advocating for decent work-Wikipedia

By Kevin Cheruiyot

Source-https://nation.africa/

Atwoli Eats humble Pie, Meets President Ruto at State House