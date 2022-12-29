Kenyan Woman Maureen Gitau Goes Missing In The U.K

A Kenyan family living in London, United Kingdom, has appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of their daughter who went missing three weeks ago.

Maureen Gitau, 24, was last seen on the evening of December 5, leaving her home in Lewisham, South East London.

According the Metropolitan Police, her friends and family reported her missing on December 10 after trying to reach her for five days in vain.

Maureen’s mother, Jane, said it was not easy for the family to spend the Christmas holiday without her, adding that she is “desperate” to have her return home.

“It is so hard not to have Maureen at home with us, especially at Christmas. Maureen is much-loved and is such an important part of our lives,” Jane said.

“We are desperate to have her back home with us. If anyone knows where Maureen is, let us know. Maureen – please come home to us.”

The police said there is no evidence that Maureen has “come to any harm,” but the longer she remains missing and out of contact, “the more concern grows amongst her family and friends.”

“Since Maureen was reported missing a great deal of work has gone into trying to locate her including speaking to those who know Maureen, mobile phone work and checking any known addresses Maureen could have links to,” a detective identified as Sergeant Clare Espline said in a statement issued on Saturday, December 24.

“Unfortunately, this work has yet to lead to us locating her. If you can help us find Maureen then please get in contact immediately.”

Source: https://www.citizen.digital/

