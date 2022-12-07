Optiven Shines At Top Brands Events 2022-Scoops 3 Awards

Topscore Brands on 1st December 2022 recognised and awarded various companies for their outstanding brands. Mr George Wachiuri, the Optiven Group CEO was the Chief Guest at the event where he spoke on the topic of creative transgenerational brands for posterity.

He advised the different companies to be bold and engage beyond the Kenyan borders if their companies are to grow and outlive them to benefit future generations. Sharing insights based on the Optiven Group history, Wachiuri noted that the leaders carrying the vision of the companies they lead must be inclusive and professional in order to grow the brands.

He added that sharing the success the brands have received with the public ensures the longevity of the brand towards becoming brands that outlive their founders. Wachiuri also shed light on brands that have stood the test of time including the humble beginnings of banks such as Equity Bank.

He concluded by challenging the attendees to take bold steps and engage professionals who are endowed with skills and attitude to grow their companies. Wachiuri concluded his presentation by admonishing the companies present to be philanthropic noting that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

The event which was packed to capacity was also an opportunity to share information among stakeholders while networking for posterity. The climax of the awards ceremony was the bestowment of awards to Optiven in different areas.

Speaking shortly after the awards ceremony, Wachiuri while speaking on behalf of the Optiven Group, thanked the organizers of the Topscore Brands Kenya, noting that it was an honour to be recognized amidst the myriad companies that participated in the third edition of the Brand Awards ceremony. He added that it was a symbol of trust and brand recognition that will act as a catalyst for the teams working across the Optiven offices to become even better.

