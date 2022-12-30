Optivens Promise To Keep Inspiring Possibilities In 2023

“Here at Optiven, we don’t sell land. We SETTLE Kenyans.” – George Wachiuri: The year 2022 has been an amazing year for Optiven group in Diaspora markets. The strength of our commitment and determination is evident in the size of our strides.

Like a well-oiled machine, Optiven led multiple integrated expeditions into current and new global markets, to set up local area networks to help Kenyans in those countries to acquire land back at home.

Title Deed Delivery – The joy of ALL land transactions is a successful transfer of property rights, crowned with a Title Deed in your name. Kenyans who invested with Optiven and had completed their payments or installments, experienced this happiness as this was at the top of our priority list when we visited these countries. If you’re in Diaspora, take advantage of this strategy as soon as possible that you may collect your Title Deed when we visit your local area in 2023.

New Global Office – In a ceremonious event, full of pomp and glamour, that became the talk of the town when Optiven officially launched their Global office in Karen at the Zamani Business Park. Kenyans from as close as Addis Ababa or as far as Kyoto or Seattle can now follow up on or collect their Title Deeds from one point.

More Projects – Kenyans talked to us and we heard them. In a bid to inspire more Kenyans to invest in land with Optiven. In 2022 Optiven launched more projects for under KES 500K with some going for as low as KES 149K. This was not all.

More Locations – With 88% of our current and prospective investors looking to invest in areas closer to their hometowns. Optiven Limited took on new projects in more areas in Kenya such as Kisumu (Praise Gardens, Riat), Kitale (Favor Gardens), Kajiado (Kumpa Springs) and Nyeri (Hekima 3).

2023 is a few days away and to be honest, we can’t wait! We’ve got so much in store for YOU – our investor in Diaspora.

More Opportunities ahead. Watch this space.

Keep Safe. Happy Holidays!

This month we’re empowering you with another fabulous opportunity to invest in land and still benefit. For EVERY KES 125,000 you make towards payment of a project or installment, we are giving you a KES 2500 CASHBACK!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#VumaNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Optivens Promise To Keep Inspiring Possibilities In 2023